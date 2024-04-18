Talk from Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel April 27

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a place of solemn ritual in Arlington National Cemetery. It is a symbolic resting place honoring all war dead whose remains have not been found or identified.

The tomb was created 100 years ago with one unknown soldier from World War I. Later, unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean conflict were also interred at the tomb.

Sentinels from the elite 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment stand watch at the tomb 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in any weather. These soldiers are considered the elite of the elite.

Mark Holmquist became a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier when he was 19. Today he is chief of police in Scarborough.

Holmquist will speak on Saturday, April 27 at the American Legion Hall in Boothbay. He will share what it is like to be a tomb guard and explain the ritual of the 21 steps the sentinels march across the mat at the tomb.

This free event will be hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary No. 36, beginning at 11 a.m. It will include a light appetizer buffet before the program begins.

The American Legion Hall is on Industrial Park Drive in Boothbay.

