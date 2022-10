The Damariscotta Historical Society will offer “Talks With Calvin,” featuring Damariscotta historian Calvin Dodge, starting Monday, Oct. 10, at the society’s home at 3 Chapman St., Damariscotta.

This first talk will delve into Damariscotta’s general past as Dodge will lead an open discussion about the town’s history. The talk will start at 10:30 a.m. and end approximately around noon.

Coffee and donuts will be served.

For more information contact Tim Clark, 549-4790.

