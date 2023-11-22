Teen Led Book Club Starts at the Whitefield Library Dec. 7 November 22, 2023 at 12:17 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Library to Hold Weekly Knitting Circles Starting Nov. 4Aging Wisely at Whitefield Library Nov. 15Aging Wisely at Whitefield Library Nov. 15Yoga at Whitefield Library Nov. 1 and 8Author Talk at Whitefield Library Nov. 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!