Textile Conservator to Present on Antique Samplers

The Lincoln County Historical Association will welcome Susan Jerome, collections manager at the University of Rhode Island Historic Textile and Costume Collection and Gallery, for a presentation about antique samplers at the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Attendees will have an opportunity to view the association’s collection of historic samplers, which will be on special display for this event. Using images of antique samplers, Jerome will discuss some of the definitions and ideas surrounding the word “sampler” and how the term has evolved through time. The talk will address how textile history and technological changes in fabric production influenced the slow demise of samplers during the 19th century. Proper storage of historic textiles and family samplers will also be covered.

The court house is located at 23 Courthouse Road in Dresden. This event is free and open to the public, but those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP in advance to lchamaine1954@gmail.com for planning purposes.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a non-profit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or find the association on Facebook.

