Come help The Lincoln Home celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and the Lincoln County community.

On Thursday, July 14, from 6-8:30 p.m., The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on the lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Orville Lee will be the opening act. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream, and drinks will be available for purchase.

The Lincoln Home’s outdoor music events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sellout. Bring your own lawn chairs.

On Saturday evening, Aug. 20, The Lincoln Home will host a big 95th birthday bash with a Roaring 20’s lawn party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a champagne toast, delicious nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and silent auction. Attendees are encouraged to wear 1920s style clothing to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, when the home was founded.

Friday, Sept. 23, come enjoy the Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on the lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream, and cash bar will be offered.

The Lincoln Home is a nonprofit, independent and assisted living community that promotes vibrant living for seniors each and every day.

This year, donations and proceeds from the 2022 Summer Celebrations will help to replace the home’s aging roof.

Visit the website, lincoln-home.org/events or call 563-3350 for more information on events, sponsorship opportunities, to purchase event tickets or make a donation. All donations are 100% tax deductible. The Lincoln Home is located at 22 River Road, Newcastle.

