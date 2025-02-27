The Evolving History of Quilting in Maine

Old Bristol Historical Society, in collaboration with Jenna Guest, of Carpenter Quilts in Damariscotta, will present a program about the history of quilting in Maine along with an introductory quilt workshop from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 9.

Join Guest and historical society members to learn more about how quilts in Maine have been made and used for the last 200-plus years. Originally made of wool, quilts have evolved over time from a covering on beds and settees to a voice for women to speak out when they didn’t have a vote and to the sheer joy of artistic expression.

Of special historic note was how some Maine quilters communicated information on the Underground Railroad in the 19th century.

For anyone who has ever wanted to make a quilt, there will be a hands-on opportunity to learn some basic techniques, an activity that is appropriate for adults and children. Anyone who has a special handmade quilt is invited to bring it and share.

This program will take place at the Bristol History Center, at 2089 Bristol Road in Pemaquid. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Materials will be provided but space is limited. RSVP to Anne Nord at aknord@twc.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

