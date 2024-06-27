The Lincoln Home Lawn Party July 4

The Lincoln Home will host a lawn party to celebrate the Fourth of July from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m., with premium fireworks viewing at dusk.

Dance on the lawn to the fun music of The Boneheads and enjoy delicious barbecue burgers, sausages, hotdogs, and veggie burgers that will be available for purchase, along with homemade strawberry shortcake and ice cream. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available from Sadie the Bar Car.

Kids will have fun dancing on the lawn with light up bracelets and necklaces. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for the best view of the fireworks overlooking the Damariscotta River. No coolers or pets are allowed. Admission is $5 per person or $15 for a family of four. Premium parking is available for $10.

The Lincoln Home is a nonprofit assisted living community that supports a vibrant lifestyle for seniors and the Lincoln County community.

All proceeds benefit the Lincoln Home Resident Assistance fund. The Lincoln Home is located at 22 River Road in Newcastle.

