The Lincoln Home’s annual Lobster Bake and More is back this year from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 with the Sandy River Ramblers Bluegrass Band. Two kayaks and two bicycles are being raffled off that evening.

For more information and to reserve a ticket, go to lincoln-home.org/events or call 563-3350.

The Lincoln Home, a vibrant senior nonprofit community, is located at 22 River Road in Newcastle.

