This year The Lincoln Home, a nonprofit, independent and assisted living community, celebrates 95 years of serving seniors and the Lincoln County community.

On Thursday, July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase.

On Saturday evening, Aug. 20, The Lincoln Home will host its big 95th birthday bash with a roaring ’20s lawn party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a champagne toast, delicious food, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and a silent auction. Dressing in styles from the 1920s is encouraged to add to the flavor of the evening and to honor the year The Lincoln Home was founded, 1927.

Friday evening, Sept. 23, The Lincoln Home will host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on the lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream, and cash bar will be offered.

The Lincoln Home needs a new roof. This year, donations and proceeds from the 2022 summer celebrations will help to purchase the bundles of shingles needed.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for all three events.

For more information, or to purchase tickets or donate, go to lincoln-home.org. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

The Lincoln Home is located at 22 River Road in Newcastle.

