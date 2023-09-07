‘The Maritime Age on Westport’s Eastern Shore’ Opens Sept. 10 September 7, 2023 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTalk on Westport Island’s Maritime Age on Aug. 13Westport Island Shore Run 10K This Sunday17th Annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race17th Annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road RaceWestport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race Aug. 15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!