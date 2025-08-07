Third Annual Goat Pageant At Pumpkin Vine Family Farm

Join the herd between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10 for a fresh take on an old tradition: the crowning of a dairy queen!

In some places, dairy queens are human, but at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road in Somerville, goats steal the show. Each year the farmers select a top 10 from among the farm’s hard-working, high-spirited, and undeniably beautiful herd to be the farm’s dairy queens. Visitors can vote for their favorite dairy princess from this year’s crop of baby goats. All festivities take place at the farm.

A full day is planned to celebrate these amazing animals. The goats have been grazing in the farm’s hill pastures since the spring, producing milk for goat cheese, yogurt, and smoothies.

The “goature” fashion team has hand-sewn glamorous outfits for the goats’ big day, and winning goats will receive hand-crafted flower crowns. Join in the spirit of the day with the flower crowns and ribbon wands available at the farmers market.

Grab lunch and sweet treats from Red Stove Farm, B&T Baked Goods, and Brezel & Brot. Fill the basket with the best local vegetables, sausage, syrup, soap, spices, and olive oil, as well as a full line of goat dairy products.

Make a day of it, and take some time to celebrate the animals.

The day’s schedule:

11 a.m. to noon – Vote on a favorite dairy princess from among this year’s doe kids and fill a basket at the farmers market. Have fun making a willow crown and ribbon wand.

Noon – The Parade of Bells welcomes the goats as they descend from their hill pastures

12:30 p.m. – Crowning the top 10 dairy queens: Cheer this year’s winners in 10 different categories (Hint: personality matters too!)

1:30 p.m. – Presentation of the 2025 princess. Meet the audience favorite when the kids come on stage.

2-3 p.m. – Spread a blanket on the lawn, make giant bubbles, color another dairy queen, shop the farmers market, and eat fresh delicious treats.

There will be photo opportunities with all of the winners after the contest.

For more information, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, or call Kelly at 549-3096. This is a weather dependent event, and will be rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 17 in the event of rain or extreme heat.

