Third Annual Harvest Supper in Waldoboro

The Waldoboro Town Republican Committee will host a Harvest Supper on Oct. 15. (Courtesy photo)

Enjoy the fruits of the harvest from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at the third annual Harvest Supper, at the lower level of the American Legion in Waldoboro, 181 Jefferson St.

The Waldoboro Town Republican Committee is hosting and preparing the meal which will be served buffet style.

Feast on turkey, ham, squash, potatoes, turnips, carrots, green beans, beets, coleslaw, salad, pickles, corn bread and homemade pies. The cost is $12 for one, $20 for a couple, and $5 for a child under 10.

For more information, call 832-6655.

