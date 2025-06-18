Third Annual Waldoboro Pride June 29

On Sunday, June 29, there will be four unique events taking place in downtown Waldoboro to celebrate Pride.

The day starts with drag story hour at Perch, followed by a conversation at the Open House of History on Main Street, then a luncheon and street fair at Broad Bay Church, and finally back across to The Waldoboro Inn for a tea dance.

The day’s activities are built around a free community meal at Broad Bay United Congregational Church of Christ, at 941 Main St. Ann Leamon is coordinating the meal, prepared by members of the congregation, with donations from local businesses.

Outside, Pleasant Street will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for activities such as a free bounce house for kids, an open mic, music, a community weaving project, resource tables, and area vendors who will sell some crafts and merchandise.

Lunch guests will receive one free raffle ticket toward a few possible baskets.

Letta will be reading at drag story hour at Perch Cafe and Bakery at 10 a.m. This is a fun way to promote literacy and acceptance of diversity at the same time.

Next people can walk over to the Open House of History at the Custom House on Main Street for a free educational presentation and conversation with Michael Amico: “Waldoboro’s Pioneering Woman-Loving-Woman School Teacher.” Come hear the remarkable story of Harriet Newell Haskell, a trailblazer in women’s education who grew up just across the street from the Custom House.

The daughter of a local shipbuilder, Haskell served as principal of Waldoboro High School before becoming the longtime head of Monticello Seminary, a pioneering junior college in Illinois, with her lifelong partner, Emily Gilmore Alden, by her side.

Together, participants will explore the foundational role of women’s same-sex love in the achievements of girls and working-class people, and in broader social and educational reform.

DJ Anomali and The Waldoboro Inn are hosting a tea dance at Ida’s Wine Bar from 4-9 p.m. This event is free and open to all ages, but guests must be 21 to purchase wine. There will be free teas and light refreshments served.

DJ Ben Spalding, a champion of the queer dance scene in Portland, starts the afternoon off with his undeniable energy. House, techno, disco, electro, his mixes have it all, often on wax. As a DJ, Spalding lives by the motto, “dancing in community is a public service.”

Void, who extended their fierce set at last year’s tea dance to keep the party going, returns to blast guests into orbit. Void hails from Detroit and is now based in western Maine, bringing their signature hypnotic techno around the northeast while holding down resident DJ status at the Portland queer party GUSH.

The night will be closed out by host DJ Anomali landing the evening back on earth.

Rachel Genthner serves as a founding member helping to bring this event to Waldoboro, along with Ms. Ducky and the Rainbow Jeep.

For more information, email waldoboropride@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

