Thompson Ice House Ice Cream Social July 2

On Sunday, July 2, the Thompson Ice House Living History Museum in South Bristol will hold an old-fashioned ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m.

The event features hand-cranked ice cream made with ice harvested from the ice pond in February. Round Top ice cream with strawberry topping and other toppings, root beer floats and grilled hotdogs will also be served.

Ice house merchandise will be available for purchase by checks and cash only. The event will also feature a live band and antique car rides.

All proceeds support the Thompson Ice House Living History Museum.

