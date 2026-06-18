Thompson Ice House Ice Cream Social July 5

On Sunday, July 5, the Thompson Ice House Museum in South Bristol will hold an old-fashioned ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m.

The event features hand-cranked ice cream made with ice harvested from the ice pond in the winter. Round Top Ice Cream with toppings will also be served.

Ice house merchandise will be available for purchase by checks and cash only.

Donations are welcome. All proceeds support the Thompson Ice House Museum, which is celebrating its 200th year.

For more information, go to thompsonicehouse.com.

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