The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Thompson Ice House Ice Cream Social July 5

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Ollie and Aubrey Quinonez use an antique, hand-crank ice cream maker with help from Kenneth Lincoln, president of the Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp. The Thompson Ice House ice cream social will be held on Sunday, July 5. (LCN file)

Ollie and Aubrey Quinonez use an antique, hand-crank ice cream maker with help from Kenneth Lincoln, president of the Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp. The Thompson Ice House ice cream social will be held on Sunday, July 5. (LCN file)

On Sunday, July 5, the Thompson Ice House Museum in South Bristol will hold an old-fashioned ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m.

The event features hand-cranked ice cream made with ice harvested from the ice pond in the winter. Round Top Ice Cream with toppings will also be served.

Ice house merchandise will be available for purchase by checks and cash only.

Donations are welcome. All proceeds support the Thompson Ice House Museum, which is celebrating its 200th year.

For more information, go to thompsonicehouse.com.


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