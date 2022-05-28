On Wednesday, June 1 the Newcastle Historical Society will present a program on genealogy by Gene Vogt.

Vogt’s interest in genealogy grew when he and his wife came into possession of some family papers. The papers included a manuscript written by a relative tracing the lineage of the Taylor family.

Vogt reviewed the manuscript and after researching the materials as well as doing some “gentle editing” the manuscript was published as “A Taylor Double Ancestry,” by Arthur Orison Taylor. Forty-nine unique surnames are included in the book, some of them pilgrims and founders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. One reviewer of the Vogt’s book commented that the work “honors the original author and contributes to an enduring Taylor legacy”.

Since that time Vogt has expanded his research skills and is willing to share information about the joy, the frustration and the rewards of the process of tracing ancestors. Currently Vogt provides assistance for individuals researching their family history through the genealogy program at Skidompha Public Library.

This Newcastle Historical Society presentation is free and open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Clayton Huntley Fire Station on River Road in Newcastle.

