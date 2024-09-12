Trail Race at Hidden Valley Nature Center Oct. 6

The nip of fall is sneaking into the morning air and that means Race Through the Woods must be coming soon. Register now for Midcoast Conservancy’s 13th annual Race Through the Woods trail race on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson.

Racers will have two course options to choose from: a 13.1-mile half marathon or a 5.5-mile race. This single-loop course brings runners over steep hills, through the woods, past beautiful ponds and has about 1,000 feet elevation with lots of technical single-track.

All proceeds from the race are directly donated to Midcoast Conservancy to support their mission of protecting vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the earth.

Race fees are $40 for the half marathon and $30 for the 5.5 miler. This race is currently capped at 125 entrants with a waitlist. Long-sleeved technical shirts will be available for purchase with registration, with a limited number available for purchase the day of.

Prizes will be given to first place finishers (men and women) and in age categories. Prizes will include gift certificates donated by sponsors.

To ensure the safety of all volunteers, racers, and spectators, there will be two start times: half-marathon racers will start at 9 a.m., and 5-milers will start at 10 a.m. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/4dGiWgH.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the Earth. Throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds, Midcoast Conservancy manages over 15,000 acres, including 55 preserves and 100 miles of trails.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

