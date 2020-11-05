Trail Run to Benefit Foodbank Farm

For the third year “running” on Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will be organizing an informal trail run at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta to benefit Twin Villages Foodbank Farm.

The 5K trail run and 1-mile walk, or “fun run,” is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome.

This year there will be some changes in the interest of keeping participants healthy and safe. Participants may arrive any time between 7 – 10 a.m. on race day, and are asked to maintain a safe distance from other households. There will be an informal, rolling start, with an individual or household starting their race at least one minute apart from others.

The 5K course is on broad mown trails with gentle hills, making two loops around the fields at Coastal Rivers’ scenic Salt Bay Farm on Belvedere Road in Damariscotta. There will be a timing clock at the start and finish so that runners may track their own time.

There is no fee to participate, though monetary donations to the food bank farm are encouraged. Preregistration is required for this event and may be done online at coastalrivers.org/events. To facilitate contact tracing and safe distancing, there will be no day-of registration.

If it becomes necessary to cancel the event, Coastal Rivers will notify all registrants by email. Participants are asked to stay home if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19 or come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

