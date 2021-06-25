Trails and Goat Hikes at Somerville Farm

Looking for a fun new ramble over hill and dale, with some farm-fresh food at the end? Come explore the new hiking trails at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville, open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday.

The short trails (approximately 1 mile) wind through the farm fields (with detours to visit the goat herd), over a brook, and through a forest. The view from the back hills provides a lovely panorama of the historic farm and the surrounding watershed, soon to be permanently conserved.

Those who want to explore on their own may pick up a map at the information booth and follow the mowed paths through the fields and the orange goat signs into the woods.

Those who prefer company will find the farm’s goats are sure to make visitors smile as they frolic through the fields. Guided goat walks are offered every hour, leaving from the farmers market. Reservations are recommended, as space is limited.

To complete the pastoral experience, visit the 50-plus baby goats upon returning to the barn and stock up on fresh, local food at the farmers market. Customers can grab a snack of smoothies and pastries, or baguettes and cheese, and relax under one of the shady pergolas, or bring a market basket and stock up on a week’s worth of healthy meals with organic veggies, meat, dairy, and more.

For more information, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, or call 549-3096.

