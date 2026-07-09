Triathlon to Benefit Pemaquid Beach Playground

Athletes and community members are invited to swim, bike, and run in one of Maine’s most scenic coastal events. The annual Pemaquid Beach Triathlon will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 at Pemaquid Beach Park in New Harbor.

The triathlon is hosted by Bristol Parks and Recreation with support from the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. This family-friendly community event welcomes both individual competitors and relay teams of up to three people.

Most importantly, the Pemaquid Beach Triathlon is a race with a cause. All proceeds will go directly toward funding a new, accessible playground at Pemaquid Beach Park, with a groundbreaking scheduled for this fall.

To date, this annual event has raised $48,797, and organizers aim to raise an additional $12,000 this year to bring the community closer to its goal.

The professionally timed race kicks off with a 400-yard ocean swim off of Pemaquid Beach. Following the swim is the bike leg along a beautiful 17.4-mile loop around the peninsula, hugging the coastline through the villages of Chamberlain and New Harbor and offering spectacular views of Muscongus Bay. The event concludes with a 3.1-mile out-and-back run course along Pemaquid Trail, a quiet residential street with views of Johns Bay.

Registration is currently open to participants ages 14 and older. Current registration is $95 for individuals and $144 for relay teams, with a price increase scheduled after Thursday, July 30.

All participants who register before Friday, July 31 are guaranteed a soft, ring-spun cotton race T-shirt, and every athlete who crosses the finish line will receive a unique souvenir prize handcrafted by a local artisan.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female finishers, the top three relay teams, and the top two male and female finishers across 12 distinct age groups.

In keeping with the event’s community-first mission, organizers offer confidential registration discounts for anyone with a cost barrier to entry.

Organizers also seek volunteers to help with the event. Roles include assisting with check-in, managing the transition area, and guiding athletes along the course

Bristol Parks and Recreation is a department of the town of Bristol, responsible for caring for and managing Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, Pemaquid Beach Park, Ellingwood Information Center, and several other public properties. For more information on Bristol Parks and Recreation, go to bristolmaine.org/254/Parks-Recreation.

For more information on the triathlon, go to tinyurl.com/pemaquid-triathlon.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information on Coastal Rivers, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

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