Trunk-or-Treat Returns to Damariscotta Oct. 31

The Damariscotta Police Department, the Central Lincoln County YMCA, and Great Salt Bay Community School are once again teaming up for a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat. The event will take place in GSB’s front parking lot from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Individuals interested in having a “trunk” at the event should call CLC YMCA Director of Outreach and Community Navigation Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at 563-9622. Decorated trunks will need to be set up by 3:45 p.m. Oct. 31. A limited amount of candy can be provided by request.

The Damariscotta Police Department will again be serving hot dogs to attendees.

The trunk-or-treat is a free event. Any donations will be put toward next year’s event.

The event organizers welcome volunteers to hand out treats for the children. To volunteer, call Hagar-Smith at 563-9622. To donate candy, call Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick at 563-1909.

