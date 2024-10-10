The Lincoln County News
Trunk-or-Treat Returns to Damariscotta Oct. 31

Trunk-or-treaters progress through more than 30 trunks distributing candy at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta on Oct. 31, 2023. The event will return on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31. (LCN file photo)

The Damariscotta Police Department, the Central Lincoln County YMCA, and Great Salt Bay Community School are once again teaming up for a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat. The event will take place in GSB’s front parking lot from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Individuals interested in having a “trunk” at the event should call CLC YMCA Director of Outreach and Community Navigation Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at 563-9622. Decorated trunks will need to be set up by 3:45 p.m. Oct. 31. A limited amount of candy can be provided by request.

The Damariscotta Police Department will again be serving hot dogs to attendees.

The trunk-or-treat is a free event. Any donations will be put toward next year’s event.

The event organizers welcome volunteers to hand out treats for the children. To volunteer, call Hagar-Smith at 563-9622. To donate candy, call Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick at 563-1909.

 


