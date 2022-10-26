Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Turkey Public Supper Submitted article

at

The Somerville Volunteer Fire Department will host a turkey public supper on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Adults $10, children 6-12 $6, children 5 and under free. The supper will be held at the Somerville Fire Station on Route 17.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^