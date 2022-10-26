The Somerville Volunteer Fire Department will host a turkey public supper on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Adults $10, children 6-12 $6, children 5 and under free. The supper will be held at the Somerville Fire Station on Route 17.
