Turkey Shoot Competitions at Samoset Fish and Game Club Rifle Range October 12, 2023 at 9:04 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSamoset Fish and Game Announces Top ShotsSamoset Fish and Game Club Announces Competition DatesShotgun Turkey Shoot Top Shots of 2019Samoset Fish And Game Club Announces Competition ScheduleShotgun Top Shots at Samoset Club Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!