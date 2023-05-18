Twenty-First Annual Empty Bowl Supper at MVHS

Food insecurity is a problem not just in other parts of the world, but also here in Lincoln County.

Share the love, share the wealth, share the food, help feed the community, and foster community service at the 21st annual Empty Bowl Supper Wednesday, May 24, at Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro.

All bowls are handmade by students and faculty and priced at $10 each. The cost includes a dinner of a delicious selection of homemade foods. All proceeds are donated to the six local food pantries.

Select a favorite bowl, fill it with delicious homemade soup, casserole, add a side of salad, bread, dessert and something to drink, and enjoy!

Rinse the bowl and take it home to enjoy all year. Bowls are dishwasher and microwave safe.

Everything is available on a first come, first serve basis. The line starts at 5:15 p.m. Supper is open from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Buy more than one: many matching sets are available at these bargain prices.

A silent auction of beautiful ceramic items created by students and ceramics instructor Krisanne Baker will raise additional funds for the food pantries. Organizers try to keep the prices low so most people can afford to come to the supper, but those can are invited to feel free to contribute extra.

This event will occur outside by the ocean mural in the back of the gym. If there is rain, it will be in the cafeteria.

The MVHS Jazz band and plus additional musical performers will play for the diner’s listening pleasure.

RSU 40 Art Boosters will have a separate table of art and handmade items for sale. The art boosters are raising money to support the visual and performing arts within RSU 40 schools.

