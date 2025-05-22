Twin Villages Memorial Day Parade May 26

The Twin Villages Memorial Day parade steps off from Louis Doe Home Center in Newcastle promptly at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 26.

The parade follows the traditional route, down Mills Road, taking a left onto Main Street in Newcastle before continuing into Damariscotta and ending past the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

The parade will pause briefly to lay a wreath in Newcastle’s Veterans Memorial Park and again on the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge to allow a 21-gun salute.

Nonpolitical groups are welcome to participate. All veterans are welcome to march or ride in the parade. Participants should begin lining up after 10 a.m. on Mills Road.

Immediately following the parade, Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42, at 527 Main St. in Damariscotta, will be open and serving hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides. All veterans, families, and friends are welcome.

