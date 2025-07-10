UMaine Extension Offers Specialty Jam and Pickle Workshops at Maine Tasting Center

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering two food preservation workshops at the Maine Tasting Center, at 506 Old Bath Road in Wiscasset.

The first, titled “Spirited Spreads: Boozy Jams Happy Hour,” will take place on Friday, Aug. 1 from 4:30-7 p.m. Participants will learn how to effectively and safely incorporate spirits and liqueurs into fruit jams.

The second, “Pickle Party: Brining the Summer Harvest,” is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29 from 4:30-7 p.m. and will cover the basics of pickling vegetables and how to use a boiling water bath canner to safely preserve pickles.

Workshop attendees will receive an informational packet and learn recommended methods for preserving foods, the latest and safest recipes, what equipment to use to ensure safety, and how to check for properly sealed jars.

A local snack will be provided during class, and attendees are encouraged to bring a potholder to the workshop.

Registration is required; the cost is $40 per workshop. For more information, call Kate McCarty at 781-6099 or email kate.mccarty@maine.edu.

