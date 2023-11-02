Advanced Search
UMaine Extension Open House Now Nov. 6

at

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Knox and Lincoln Counties has rescheduled its annual meeting and open house for 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office at 377 Manktown Road in Waldoboro.

The event will feature a presentation by the Maine Families Home Visiting Program and the introduction of UMaine Extension’s new agriculture educator, Brett Johnson. Learn about the community-focused work of UMaine Extension and the extension association while enjoying locally sourced light refreshments and door prizes. The event will conclude with a short business meeting and a question and answering session for the public.

The event is free. Registration is not required.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, go to extension.umaine.edu/knox-lincoln, email Ryan LeShane at ryan.leshane@maine.edu, or call 832-0343.

