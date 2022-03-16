UMaine Extension Seed-Starting Webinar March 25

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about starting seeds indoors from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

Seed Starting at Home features best practices for starting vegetable and flower seedlings indoors, such as proper timing, supplies for success and practical tips for managing light, temperature and moisture. Kate Garland, UMaine Extension horticultural professional, leads the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. This is the third in a five-part spring gardening webinar series offered through April for Maine gardeners.

For more information, call Pamela Hargest at 781-6099 or email extension.gardening@maine.edu.

