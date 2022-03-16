Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

UMaine Extension Seed-Starting Webinar March 25

at

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about starting seeds indoors from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

Seed Starting at Home features best practices for starting vegetable and flower seedlings indoors, such as proper timing, supplies for success and practical tips for managing light, temperature and moisture. Kate Garland, UMaine Extension horticultural professional, leads the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. This is the third in a five-part spring gardening webinar series offered through April for Maine gardeners.

For more information, call Pamela Hargest at 781-6099 or email extension.gardening@maine.edu.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^