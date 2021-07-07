Union Church of South Bristol Summer Fair July 7, 2021 at 4:51 pm Union Church of South Bristol Summer FairYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnion Church Summer Fair and Yard SaleSummer Fair in South BristolHarvest Fair and Pie Sale in South BristolHarvest Fair and Pie Sale in South BristolHarvest Fair and Pie Sale in South Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!