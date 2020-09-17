Union Church Takeout Supper

The People’s United Methodist Church in Union will be offering a takeout supper on Sept. 25. The church has found a tasty and creative way to replace funding that has been lost due to COVID-19 and the necessary restrictions on public gatherings.

The September meal will consist of baked beans, cole slaw, cornbread, and apple crisp. There will be regular baked beans and vegetarian beans available. All food is prepared in a clean and sanitized setting by masked and gloved volunteers.

Meal tickets are $12 per meal and must be purchased in advance by calling Joyce Grotton at 785-2651. The deadline to order a meal is Monday, Sept. 21. Meals may be picked up at the improvised drive-thru at the church on Sept. 25 between 5 – 6 p.m. Signs and volunteers at the church will direct the flow of traffic. The church is located at 21 Depot St. in Union.

One last takeout meal is planned for October and will feature beef stew and a biscuit. Dessert is yet to be determined.

All proceeds from ticket sales are used to support and benefit the church and its work in the community.

