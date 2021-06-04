Union Fair Car Show to Return

The Union Fair Car Show will return for its fifth year Saturday, June 5, with a rain date of Saturday, June 12.

The show will take place at the Union Fairgrounds, off Route 17 on Common Road in Union.

The show offers classes to interest just about every enthusiast — cars, trucks, motorcycles, special vehicles, and even tractors. Winners in each class are also eligible to win Best of Show, Best Stock, and Judges’ Choice. The show awards trophies in all categories and ribbons for all entries, plus $100 cash for Best of Show.

Other attractions include a 50-50 raffle, touch-a-truck, exhibits for kids (of all ages), loud music, and great food.

Registration to show or sell will take place from 8-10 a.m. with a price of $10 for car and driver plus one. Registrants can also sell parts at no additional cost. The cost to sell without showing a car is the same, $10.

The spectator gate will open at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 or free for kids under 12, so get them started young. The award presentation will be at 1 p.m.

Proceeds benefit agriculture education, the Friends of Union Fair Society, and Medomak Valley High School.

COVID-19 rules will be enforced.

For more information, email mike.drickey@gmail.com, call 470-7401, or call or text 301-785-8338.

