Upcoming Lecture on Turtles of the Estuary

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and the Midcoast Conservancy invite the public to learn about the lives of turtles in the estuary. Karen Robbins, citizen scientist and amateur herpetologist, will host a live webinar on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. to talk about her work with turtles, the species that call this estuary home, and what other citizens can do to help protect them. This free event is great for naturalists 10 years old and older interested in the lives of these shelled reptilians!

Robbins is a local citizen scientist who has studied aquatic species and restored their habitat for the past 20 years. She has conducted long-term movement studies of map turtles for the state of New York, as well as painted turtles here in Maine. Recently, she helped restore an alewife run on Sewall Pond in Arrowsic in collaboration with the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, the town, and state. Currently, she is assisting the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife with the assessment of the status of threatened spotted turtles and their habitat here in Maine.

Participants will receive a Zoom link to the lecture following registration. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3d3jJbP or by calling 442-8400. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.

This talk is the first in the “Maine Creatures Great & Small” series co-hosted by Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and the Midcoast Conservancy this summer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

