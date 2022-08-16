The Boothbay V.E.T.S. will be holding a barbecue and cruise-in fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Charles E. Sherman Post #36, 25 Industrial Park Dr., in Boothbay. The fundraiser is to help build more emergency shelters for veterans.

The menu features pulled pork, baked beans, chili dogs, burgers, and drinks.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The Volunteers.

The price for adults is $12; kids under 12, $6.

For more information, call 633-7935 or 242-9310.

