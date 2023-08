Boothbay V.E.T.S. (Veterans Emergency Temporary Shelter) with hold its annual barbeque picnic fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 36 Industrial Park in Boothbay. The fundraiser is to help build more emergency shelters for veterans.

There will be pulled pork, burgers, games, and more. Musical entertainment will be provided by The Volunteers. The group covers jazz, rock, pop, swing, and heavy metal.

The price for adults is $10 and $6 for kids ages 5-12. Kids under 5 eat free.

