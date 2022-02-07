Advanced Search
Valentine's Day Bake Sale in Round Pond

Helping Hands of Round Pond will hold a sale of homemade sweets just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Valentine-themed bake sale will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m., or until the sweets run out, on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Round Pond Fire Station, Route 32. A variety of handmade sweets will be available.

The bake sale is the second fundraising event of the newly reorganized non-profit group, Helping Hands that provides support for services and resources to people and organizations in the community.

If you would like volunteer to bake, work at the sale, or would like more information about the bake sale or the organization, email helpinghandsroundpond@gmail.com.

