Veggies to Table Announces Second Annual French Sweepstakes

Veggies to Table is hosting its second annual French sweepstakes with a grand prize of a week stay in a gorgeous Paris apartment. All donations will help ensure that no one in the community will go to bed hungry or have to choose between buying food or paying rent.

The farm grows top-quality organic produce and flowers to donate to local people experiencing hunger and needing joy. As 43% of Maine students rely on school meals each day — helping to end hunger is vital.

In its first four seasons, Veggies to Table has grown and donated 44,500-plus pounds of farm-fresh organic produce and gifted over 45,000 joyful flowers.

Founders Erica Berman and French husband Alain Ollier moved to Maine in 2012 after many years in Paris. They have hand-selected the French-inspired prizes for this year’s sweepstakes.

The grand prize is a week-long stay for two in a gorgeous Paris apartment with balcony and panoramic views, restaurants, exclusive guided tours, and more.

Runner-up prizes include a weekend in Montreal, a year-long online French pastry course and copy of the book “French Pastry Made Simple,” a Le Creuset signature flame orange 3.5-quart Sauteuse, a signed, limited edition print of Benoit Paris (or any of the Paris Collection) by former New Yorker editor and cartoonist John Donohue, and so much more.

The sweepstakes runs through Monday, Sept. 18. Winners selected on Friday, Sept. 22. To enter, go to veggiestotable.rallyup.com/paris-sweepstake.

