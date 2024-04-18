Veggies to Table at Healthy Kids Day April 20 April 18, 2024 at 10:04 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyHealthy Kids’ Holiday Toy Drive In Its Eighth YearVeggies to Table Digs Deeper to End HungerDinner and Auction in WashingtonEmergency Preparedness Fair April 29 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!