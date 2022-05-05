Veggies to Table Digs Deeper to End Hunger

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Veggies to Table will host “Digging Deeper,” a free Virtual Supper Club via Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

Founder Erica Berman will discuss the history, mission, goals, achievements, future plans of Veggies to Table, and how anyone can get involved to help end hunger in Maine.

Veggies to Table was founded in 2019 to help combat food insecurity by growing and donating top-quality organic produce to local food pantries, YMCA, summer lunch programs, and to families directly. It also grows a large variety of flowers to donate to essential workers, teachers, and anyone needing a boost.

In its first three seasons, the organization has grown and given away 31,000-plus pounds of produce and 1,850-plus flower bouquets. It has an ambitious goal for the 2022 season of donating even more produce and flowers.

Virtual Supper Clubs features both a speaker and a local meal challenge. Participants cook a meal at home inspired by a theme, using as many local foods as possible. The meal theme for this event is “Heart of the Matter.”

Participants should cook a favorite recipe, one that reminds them of a loved one, perhaps a family recipe or one given by a friend. Prizes will be awarded for best use of theme, recipe and photo.

May prizes have been donated by local businesses including Copper Tail Farm, Crossroads Coffee, and du Jardin.

For more information and to reserve free tickets, go to veggiestotable.org/supperclub, email erica@veggiestotable.org or call 253-9803.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

