Veggies to Table French and Travel-Themed Auction Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets are now available for Veggies to Table’s French and travel-themed auction—and going fast.

Veggies to Table plans to raise $150,000 to feed even more of the children and adults living with hunger in the Midcoast community. This money will be used to help grow and donate more farm-fresh produce and joyful flowers, teach more families and kids how to grow and prepare healthy produce, pay the crew who are vital to Veggies to Table’s success, and educate more students and interns on the farm.

There Are Three ways to Win Stays in Paris, Provence, Italy, the Swiss Alps & so Much More: Live Auction, Golden Tickets, and Silent Auction.

The live auction takes place from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay. Dress in the finest white attire and indulge in French food, oysters, and an open bar featuring French champagne and wine, local craft beer from Oxbow and Footbridge Breweries, and cider.

Prizes include luxury stays in Paris, Provence, the Swiss Alps, a French Château, Seguin Tree Dwellings, and many wonderful items including a le Creuset, a Brad Betts painting, a private dinner on the Veggies to Table farm with the founders, a case of champagne, and so much more.

To add to the excitement, don’t miss out on the exclusive golden ticket opportunity. By purchasing a golden ticket (or a few), ticketholders will have a chance to win their choice of most of the live auction prizes, for just $100.

One lucky winner will be drawn before the start of the live auction and will get to choose which live auction prize they would like.

The more golden tickets purchased, the more chances to win. More tickets sold means more money raised to feed food insecure kids and families in the local community.

Attendance at the live auction is not necessary to participate.

Anyone can buy a golden ticket. Golden tickets do not include event entry.

St-Germain-des-Prés apartment, French château and Provence villa are not included in golden ticket. All other live auction items are available for the golden ticket drawing.

The silent auction goes live online Friday, Aug. 2, and runs right up to the live auction at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. Signing up is free and does not require live auction attendance.

Anyone can sign up for the silent auction.

Everyone with a ticket to the live auction may participate in the silent auction as of Aug. 2 online and at the event.

Bid from the comfort of home and win a week in Provence, a five-day stay in Paris, a four-day stay on the Damariscotta Lake from Rocky Coast Rentals, a stay at the Francis hotel in Portland, an AE Ceramics sea urchin bowl, a chocolate tour and box of chocolate from French-owned Chocolats Passion, a year-long French pastry class, and so much more.

This special evening is made possible by Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences and Brook Hazelton, former Christie’s president for the Americas, as auctioneer.

This is sure to be the event of the summer! All funds raised will support the mission of feeding the 1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults in Maine facing hunger daily.

To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3VYrwzS.

To view the online auction, go to my.onecause.com/event/organizations/8154fe20-9400-43af-a3e4-f82ae647c6f0/events/vevt:b726b35c-1574-4dc1-89e8-700d1c5ef697/auctions/live-auction-preview.

