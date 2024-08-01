Veggies to Table Fundraiser

Veggies to Table is gearing up for their French and travel-themed auction fundraiser at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Seats are limited and going fast. Reserve tickets now for an evening of French food, wine, and delicacies while bidding on trips to Paris, Provence, Italy, the Swiss Alps, a French château, Boston and more, while supplies last.

For those unable to attend the live auction, the silent auction offers a unique chance to bid on more than 30 exclusive items, including more trips to Paris, Provence, the Maine coast, and more. Registration is free, but necessary, to bid. The silent auction runs Friday, Aug. 2 through 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

All live auction attendees have access to the silent auction as of Aug. 2 and straight through until the live auction begins. Registered bidders will receive notice when the silent auction begins.

The third way to win is by buying a golden ticket. Veggies to Table is also offering golden tickets to win big. Each golden ticket is a chance for anyone to win a live auction prize, such as a trip to Paris, the Swiss Alps, Luxury Topside Inn in Boothbay Harbor, a case of champagne and more.

Before the live auction begins, Veggies to Table will draw one lucky winner who will receive the prize they chose from the live auction list without having to bid. The item is then pulled out of the auction.

Auction attendance is not required to purchase golden tickets.

All auction proceeds directly support Veggies to Table’s mission and their goal of raising $300,000. Each dollar raised will directly aid their efforts to feed the hungry and moves them closer to their goal of paying their team thriving wages and expanding their education program to teach local children and families how to grow, cultivate, and prepare food for a healthier future.

“Children are our future,” said Erica Berman, Veggies to Table executive director. “With the proper funds to pay our expanding team, Veggies to Table can help not just feed those living with hunger, but teach them the skills needed for a chance at a brighter tomorrow. Everyone deserves beautiful, nourishing food and joyful flowers.”

Hunger is on the rise in Maine. Every day 1 in 5 children don’t have enough food to eat. Join Veggies to Table in helping make sure everyone has access to fresh, healthy produce and joyful flowers.

For more information, and to purchase live auction, silent auction, and golden tickets go to bit.ly/3VYrwzS.

