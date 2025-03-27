Veggies to Table to Host Exclusive Wine-Tasting Fundraiser

Veggies to Table will host an unforgettable evening of fine wine and delightful company at their first-ever wine tasting event. Set in the elegant Topside Inn, at 60 McKown St. in Boothbay Harbor, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, this event promises up to two hours of informative, engaging, and enjoyable wine tasting, paired with an exquisite selection of French delicacies.

Guests will indulge in a curated selection of exceptional Champagne and Burgundy wines while savoring a delectable spread of French cheese, artisanal bread, organic fruit, and, to top it all off, macaroons made by Veggies to Table cofounder Alain Ollier.

Panoramic ocean views and the stunning backdrop of Boothbay Harbor provide the perfect setting for this exclusive event.

Guiding guests through this extraordinary tasting experience is Walpole resident, Jim Elston, owner of Chemin des Vins. Elston, a passionate importer of artisanal French wines, will take participants on a journey through Burgundy and Champagne, featuring wines from the Côtes Beaujolais, Maconnais, and Chalonnaise, as well as the revered villages of the Côte de Beaune and the Côte de Nuits.

Beginning with a sparkling champagne aperitif, the tasting will progress through a hand-selected array of both red and white wines, each offering a unique expression of the renowned Champagne and Burgundy regions.

With space limited to just 20 guests, this intimate event ensures a personalized experience where guests will not only deepen their appreciation of fine wines, but also forge new friendships. Even more rewarding, participation helps support Veggies to Tables, contributing to their effort to feed those in need within the Midcoast community.

For tickets, go to tickettailor.com/events/veggiestotable1/1625005.

Everything Veggies to Table grows, they donate in collaboration with more than 35 local partners, including food pantries, schools, summer lunch programs and hospitals—filling hungry stomachs and lifting spirits along the way.

For more information, go to veggiestotable.org.

