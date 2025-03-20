Vernal Pools and Turtles At Hidden Valley Nature Center

Of all the interesting ways to observe the advance of spring, vernal pools are one of the most fascinating. A vernal pool is a temporary woodland pond or small body of water, often overlooked, which plays a central role in the life cycle of many amphibians and turtles and the organisms that rely on them.

They have important implications and impacts on local wildlife, outdoor recreation, and forestry operations. Midcoast Conservancy invites all to come and learn why vernal pools are so important to protecting Maine’s woodlands.

On a naturalist-led hike at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon, participants will learn about the species of frog, turtle, and salamander that rely on vernal pools; learn to identify and count egg masses; and learn about the complex dynamics that make vernal pools so fascinating.

This is an all-ages event. Children are welcome with adult supervision. During the event, the group will walk approximately 1.5 miles on forest trails, pausing to visit a number of vernal pools.

For more information and to register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/naturalist-workshop-series-may3

On Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at HVNC, wildlife rehabilitator Pam Meier, founder and director of The Turtle’s Back Inc., will offer a workshop where attendees will get to know Maine’s incredible native turtle species.

They will learn how fascinating and different turtles are, why they are in decline, how to identify different species and genders, what to do – and not do – if one finds a turtle, what rehabbing these ancient reptiles is all about, and how to help. This will be an indoor program presented through an engaging PowerPoint presentation.

Meier will have her live turtle ambassadors in tow for people to visit with as they get to know different species. Plenty of time will be allotted for questions and visiting with the turtles.

This workshop is suitable for all ages except children younger than 8, as it will run approximately 1.5 hours. For more information, and to sign up, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/naturalist-workshop-series-may17.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

