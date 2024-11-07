The Lincoln County News
The Lincoln County News

Veteran’s Day Lunch

Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42 will be hosting a Veterans Day chili and chowder lunch on Monday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. The lunch is free for all veterans.

Wells-Hussey American Legion is located at 527 Main St. in Damariscotta.


