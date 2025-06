OBD Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show organizers are pleased to announce registrations are already arriving for this year’s show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9 at Bristol Consolidated School, 2153 Bristol Road (Route 130) in Bristol.

The first car registered for this year’s show is a 1961 Ford Falcon Gaffer.

To register a vehicle, or for more information, email jftv1@verizon.net or call 973-533-9336.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print