Virtual Bee School Kicks Off in February

Discover the hobby of beekeeping in a 7-week interactive, online Zoom course, presented by experienced beekeepers from the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers and Maine’s State Bee Inspector, who will provide basic information to get started as a beekeeper. This course is designed for first- and second-year beekeepers.

Beekeeping basics, equipment needs, seasonal management, honey bee diseases and pest management will be presented. If COVID-19 transmission and positivity rates decrease significantly in the spring, one or two face-to-face classes either prior to the end of the course or at a later date in the summer will be scheduled.

Classes will be held online via Zoom on consecutive Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are required to attend a free prerequisite session titled, “So You THINK You Want To Be A Beekeeper?” on Feb. 16. Bee School will officially begin Feb. 23 and continue through April 6. Presentations will be interspersed with prerecorded demonstrations and breakout rooms. Abundant time will be allowed for questions and answers.

The course fee is $60 and includes a textbook, emailed handouts and a pro-rated yearly membership to KLCB.

Visit klcbee.com for more information and to register. For questions concerning the course, contact Jane Dunstan at 586-6800 or rmllamas1@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

