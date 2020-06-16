Advanced Search
Virtual Musical Performance in Walpole

Kendall Dean, musician

Professional musician Kendall Dean will be performing her original music in a live-streamed concert from the Old Walpole Meetinghouse in Walpole on June 9 at 7 p.m. Viewers can connect to the live concert via Zoom, bit.ly/3gKEMCM, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Kendall has recently returned to the Midcoast where she grew up. A violinist, accomplished guitarist, and vocalist, her music is rooted in Irish and Scottish traditional music, but its sound and versatility often break boundaries, crossing genres into blues, jazz, and country.

The venue of the 1772 Old Walpole Meetinghouse with its superb acoustics and its stunning example of colonial architecture will provide an exquisite backdrop for this unforgettable experience.

