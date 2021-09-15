Virtual Speaker Series at The Carpenter’s Boat Shop Submitted article September 15, 2021 at 9:43 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy Lobster is the Poster Child of a Changing EcosystemClimate Impacts on Lobster IndustryDMR Sends Whale Proposal to FedsNew Studies Attribute Look at Rise, Fall of Lobster Populations in Gulf of MainePWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle Pond Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!