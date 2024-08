The Waldoboro Public Library will host free vision screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The screenings are a courtesy of the Waldoboro Lions Club and will be completed by Lion Sandie O’Farrell. This walk-in service is free and open to all ages. Children needing screening for school are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

The Waldoboro Public Library is located at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro. For more information, go to waldoborolibrary.org or call 832-4484.

