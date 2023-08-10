Waldoboro Community Yard Sale Sept. 23

Waldoboro will be hosting a second community yard sale event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. It is free for residents, businesses, and community groups to register to be part of this town-wide event.

Registration for the sale can be done at the Waldoboro town office or by emailing waldoboroyardsale@gmail.com. The deadline for being included on the printed map is Thursday, Sept. 14, while the deadline for the digital map is Friday, Sept. 22.

The town office will also have one free yard sale sign per participant. Talk to Town Clerk Pam Jameson to register and to pick up a sign.

Addresses are added onto an interactive map that is available online via tinyurl.com/waldoboro. That map will include codes for what is being sold at the addresses, whether it is antiques or toys or anything in between. It also allows participants to extend their hours and indicate if their sale is rain or shine. More detailed information comes from clicking on the location marker on the map.

Printed maps will be available the week of the event at the town office and Pooley Realty Group, and on the day of the event at the Waldoborough Historical Society. There will be a map on the front and a list of addresses and their item codes on the back.

The Waldoborough Historical Society is once again hosting table space so that some people can set up right on Main Street. The cost is $15 for one table space or $25 for two, all of which will support the museum’s capital fund.

Renters must provide their own tables and call Bill Maxwell at 790-1307 to sign up. Space is limited, so renting soon is a good idea.

The first town community yard sale was in July with over two dozen participants. There was quite a bit of traffic to the sales, especially ones where there were several close together.

Local businesses are welcome to participate with their own sales, and nonprofits, churches, school groups, etc. are all welcome to join in with sales, raffles, baked goods, or just opening doors to welcome new people to stop in.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

