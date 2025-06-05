Waldoboro Day To Host Historical Events

On Waldoboro Day, Saturday, June 14 there will be many different types of historical events for all ages.

Between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. drop by the former Custom House to help create a ground-floor community map of Waldoboro. Add a home, a favorite spot, and places of personal meaning. While there, feel free to tour the former Custom House, which also served Waldoboro as a post office and a library.

Between 9-11 a.m., visit the historic German Church.

At 9:30 a.m. a history walk begins at the site of the future Medomak River Community Park (the former Sylvania site). The 90-minute walking tour explores the emotional history of Waldoboro. Comfortable footwear is suggested.

The Waldoborough Historical Society Museum will open for the season on June 14. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. stop by and view the thousands of items, photographs, and other unique artifacts that tell the story of Waldoboro.

While the museum is open, Harbour Mitchell will be available to speak with anyone would like to learn more about his archeological research of the Waldoboro. Members of the Old Broad Bay Family History Association will be on hand to assist with any genealogy questions regarding Waldoboro ancestors.

